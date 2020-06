Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning carpet range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

*********MOVE IN SPECIAL, DON'T FORGET TO ASK******



Newly remodeled lower level duplex is ready for someone to turn it into a home. This unit is 3 bedrooms with nice size closets and new carpet. laminate flooring that is all new. Washer and dryer are located in bathroom for convienence. Large backyard that is fenced great for summer entertainment. For more information please contact 816-905-6252 or apply on-line at www.nalamanagement.com