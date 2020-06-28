All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

1503 E 97th St

1503 East 97th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1503 East 97th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Linden Hills and Indian Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious Townhome in South KCMO-Available for September Move In!! - Showing NOW!! Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1006098?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Open living space with vaulted ceilings, frieze carpet & fireplace. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tile floor and breakfast bar. Nice walk way to front door w/mature landscaping. Back patio w/great view, garage with extra storage/built-ins. Super clean in a great community with nice amenities! Access to Club House, Exercise Room, Play Area, Pool, Tennis Courts. Lawn, snow removal, and trash is included!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5137177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

