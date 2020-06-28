1503 E 97th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Spacious Townhome in South KCMO-Available for September Move In!! - Showing NOW!! Schedule a self guided tour here:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1006098?source=marketing

Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com



Open living space with vaulted ceilings, frieze carpet & fireplace. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tile floor and breakfast bar. Nice walk way to front door w/mature landscaping. Back patio w/great view, garage with extra storage/built-ins. Super clean in a great community with nice amenities! Access to Club House, Exercise Room, Play Area, Pool, Tennis Courts. Lawn, snow removal, and trash is included!



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



