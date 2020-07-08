All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
13825 Holmes Road
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:48 PM

13825 Holmes Road

13825 Holmes Rd · No Longer Available
Location

13825 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64146
Martin City

Amenities

cats allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f0dabce038 ----
Another great rental from 333 Rent! Two bedroom apartment near Jack Stack in Martin City. Open kitchen concept with a gas stove and plenty of cabinet space for storage. New flooring throughout the unit for an updated feel. Utilities included option = $660/month. Will go fast at this price!

*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*1 Cat welcome (fees apply)
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent, lease start dates are flexible

To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

