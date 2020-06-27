All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 13007 East 53rd Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
13007 East 53rd Terrace
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:02 PM

13007 East 53rd Terrace

13007 East 53rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13007 East 53rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Blue Vue Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss this beautiful split-level home in the Blue Vue Hills area. This large 4 bedroom home is in a wonderful neighborhood with great schools. It features all new flooring from top to bottom, stainless steel appliances, updated modern fixtures throughout, and a 2 car garage on the lower level. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13007 East 53rd Terrace have any available units?
13007 East 53rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 13007 East 53rd Terrace have?
Some of 13007 East 53rd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13007 East 53rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
13007 East 53rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13007 East 53rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 13007 East 53rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 13007 East 53rd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 13007 East 53rd Terrace offers parking.
Does 13007 East 53rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13007 East 53rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13007 East 53rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 13007 East 53rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 13007 East 53rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 13007 East 53rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 13007 East 53rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 13007 East 53rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Harlow House - 3745 Warwick
3745 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary