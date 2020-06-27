13007 East 53rd Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't miss this beautiful split-level home in the Blue Vue Hills area. This large 4 bedroom home is in a wonderful neighborhood with great schools. It features all new flooring from top to bottom, stainless steel appliances, updated modern fixtures throughout, and a 2 car garage on the lower level. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.