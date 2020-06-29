All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 30 2019 at 10:21 PM

11928 North Tracy Avenue

11928 North Tracy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11928 North Tracy Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
North Kansas City School District...Staley High School! This is a nice story and a half, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage. Large living room with vaulted ceilings and and open feel. Kitchen and Dining room have hard wood floors, lots of cabinets, pantry with roll out shelves, range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Dining room walks out to a deck that backs to wood for extra privacy. Master bedroom is on the main level with walk in closet and additional large closet. Mater bath has shower and jacuzzi. Laundry is on main level and an additional 1/2 bath. 3 very large bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom. Located in the North Kansas City School District and Staley High School. Tenant is responsible for HOA dues. This property does not allow pets! This is a non-smoking home. Rent...$1,600/Security Deposit...$1,700.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11928 North Tracy Avenue have any available units?
11928 North Tracy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11928 North Tracy Avenue have?
Some of 11928 North Tracy Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11928 North Tracy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11928 North Tracy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11928 North Tracy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11928 North Tracy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11928 North Tracy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11928 North Tracy Avenue offers parking.
Does 11928 North Tracy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11928 North Tracy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11928 North Tracy Avenue have a pool?
No, 11928 North Tracy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11928 North Tracy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11928 North Tracy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11928 North Tracy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11928 North Tracy Avenue has units with dishwashers.

