11928 North Tracy Avenue

North Kansas City School District...Staley High School! This is a nice story and a half, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage. Large living room with vaulted ceilings and and open feel. Kitchen and Dining room have hard wood floors, lots of cabinets, pantry with roll out shelves, range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Dining room walks out to a deck that backs to wood for extra privacy. Master bedroom is on the main level with walk in closet and additional large closet. Mater bath has shower and jacuzzi. Laundry is on main level and an additional 1/2 bath. 3 very large bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom. Located in the North Kansas City School District and Staley High School. Tenant is responsible for HOA dues. This property does not allow pets! This is a non-smoking home. Rent...$1,600/Security Deposit...$1,700.

