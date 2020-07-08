All apartments in Kansas City
11913 East 55th Street
11913 East 55th Street

11913 East 55th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11913 East 55th Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Fairway Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This home is move in ready! Brand new LVP flooring and newer flooring in entry, baths and kitchen. Kitchen cabinets sanded and stained with new hardware. New interior paint. Formal dining, 2 beautiful brick fireplaces, good sized bedrooms along with basement with half bath. This home is situated on a quiet street with no thru traffic.
Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11913 East 55th Street have any available units?
11913 East 55th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11913 East 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11913 East 55th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11913 East 55th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11913 East 55th Street is pet friendly.
Does 11913 East 55th Street offer parking?
No, 11913 East 55th Street does not offer parking.
Does 11913 East 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11913 East 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11913 East 55th Street have a pool?
No, 11913 East 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11913 East 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 11913 East 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11913 East 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11913 East 55th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11913 East 55th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11913 East 55th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

