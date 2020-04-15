All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11528 Troost Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11528 Troost Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11528 Troost Avenue

11528 Troost Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11528 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
Mission Lake

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this 5 bedroom home that has been freshly rehabbed throughout. Unique, open floor plan. 2 car garage, new appliances, including dishwasher. Main floor laundry, full unfinished basement. Semi-private setting. Close to Leawood in a quiet area, just south of Minor Park Golf Course and Red Bridge Shopping Center.

This home is amazing!

No Vouchers

$50 app fee
$1,200 rent / $1,000 deposit
$250 pet deposit, per pet (inquire within)

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11528 Troost Avenue have any available units?
11528 Troost Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11528 Troost Avenue have?
Some of 11528 Troost Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11528 Troost Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11528 Troost Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11528 Troost Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11528 Troost Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11528 Troost Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11528 Troost Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11528 Troost Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11528 Troost Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11528 Troost Avenue have a pool?
No, 11528 Troost Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11528 Troost Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11528 Troost Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11528 Troost Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11528 Troost Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary