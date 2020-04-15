11528 Troost Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Check out this 5 bedroom home that has been freshly rehabbed throughout. Unique, open floor plan. 2 car garage, new appliances, including dishwasher. Main floor laundry, full unfinished basement. Semi-private setting. Close to Leawood in a quiet area, just south of Minor Park Golf Course and Red Bridge Shopping Center.



This home is amazing!



No Vouchers



$50 app fee

$1,200 rent / $1,000 deposit

$250 pet deposit, per pet (inquire within)



**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.