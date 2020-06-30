11504 North Lane Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in the desirable Hunters Glen subdivision and "2018 College Success Award" winning Liberty School District, this charming home greets you with an open floor plan enriched with warm colors and abundant natural light that showcase the vaulted ceilings! So much to love--a generous master suite, walk-out basement with rec room, updated bathroom vanities, tasteful stone bathroom floors and NEW HVAC! You're ready to enjoy sunsets on your West-facing deck that overlooks a large fenced yard the family will love!



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). NO CATS. 1 Dog ONLY accepted on a case by case basis with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

