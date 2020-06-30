All apartments in Kansas City
11504 North Lane Avenue
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:20 AM

11504 North Lane Avenue

11504 North Lane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11504 North Lane Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1101782?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Located in the desirable Hunters Glen subdivision and "2018 College Success Award" winning Liberty School District, this charming home greets you with an open floor plan enriched with warm colors and abundant natural light that showcase the vaulted ceilings! So much to love--a generous master suite, walk-out basement with rec room, updated bathroom vanities, tasteful stone bathroom floors and NEW HVAC! You're ready to enjoy sunsets on your West-facing deck that overlooks a large fenced yard the family will love!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). NO CATS. 1 Dog ONLY accepted on a case by case basis with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11504 North Lane Avenue have any available units?
11504 North Lane Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11504 North Lane Avenue have?
Some of 11504 North Lane Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11504 North Lane Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11504 North Lane Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11504 North Lane Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11504 North Lane Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11504 North Lane Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11504 North Lane Avenue offers parking.
Does 11504 North Lane Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11504 North Lane Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11504 North Lane Avenue have a pool?
No, 11504 North Lane Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11504 North Lane Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11504 North Lane Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11504 North Lane Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11504 North Lane Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

