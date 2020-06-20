All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 21 2019 at 4:07 AM

11449 North Wayne Avenue

11449 N Wayne Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11449 N Wayne Dr, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by December 5th!
Nice Raised Ranch located in the Staley High attendance area! Fantastic Lot that backs up to a wooded area. Home boasts a lovely country kitchen w/ Solid Surface Corian Counter Tops. Fresh paint throughout, Vaulted ceilings, and a great deck in back. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11449 North Wayne Avenue have any available units?
11449 North Wayne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11449 North Wayne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11449 North Wayne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11449 North Wayne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11449 North Wayne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11449 North Wayne Avenue offer parking?
No, 11449 North Wayne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11449 North Wayne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11449 North Wayne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11449 North Wayne Avenue have a pool?
No, 11449 North Wayne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11449 North Wayne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11449 North Wayne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11449 North Wayne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11449 North Wayne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11449 North Wayne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11449 North Wayne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
