This home has an open concept feel with tall ceilings, lovely stone fireplace, open kitchen with eat-in area. Bedrooms are a good size with ample closet space. Lower level has a second living space and washer/dryer hookups. Outside has a quaint front porch, a large back deck perfect for entertaining, shed for storage, two car garage and plenty of yard space.

Stanley School District

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.