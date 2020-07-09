All apartments in Kansas City
11420 North Bristol Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019

11420 North Bristol Avenue

11420 North Bristol Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11420 North Bristol Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64156

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 1.5 story home with open floor plan! Kitchen features refrigerator (As Is), range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and plenty of cabinets. Master bedroom on main level has two closets and full bathroom with jacuzzi tub. 3 nice sized bedrooms with a lot of closet space and 1 bathroom on the upstairs level. The home also offers large living room, dining room, unfinished basement and two car garage. This home is a must see! Pets are not allowed. This is a non smoking home.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11420 North Bristol Avenue have any available units?
11420 North Bristol Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11420 North Bristol Avenue have?
Some of 11420 North Bristol Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11420 North Bristol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11420 North Bristol Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11420 North Bristol Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11420 North Bristol Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11420 North Bristol Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11420 North Bristol Avenue offers parking.
Does 11420 North Bristol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11420 North Bristol Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11420 North Bristol Avenue have a pool?
No, 11420 North Bristol Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11420 North Bristol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11420 North Bristol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11420 North Bristol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11420 North Bristol Avenue has units with dishwashers.

