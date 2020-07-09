11420 North Bristol Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful 1.5 story home with open floor plan! Kitchen features refrigerator (As Is), range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and plenty of cabinets. Master bedroom on main level has two closets and full bathroom with jacuzzi tub. 3 nice sized bedrooms with a lot of closet space and 1 bathroom on the upstairs level. The home also offers large living room, dining room, unfinished basement and two car garage. This home is a must see! Pets are not allowed. This is a non smoking home.
Contact us to schedule a showing.