Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:39 AM

11420 Manchester Ave

11420 Manchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11420 Manchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled and ready to call home
4 BR 1.5 Bath House

Monthly Rental $850
Deposit $850

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11420 Manchester Ave have any available units?
11420 Manchester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11420 Manchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11420 Manchester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11420 Manchester Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11420 Manchester Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 11420 Manchester Ave offer parking?
No, 11420 Manchester Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11420 Manchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11420 Manchester Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11420 Manchester Ave have a pool?
No, 11420 Manchester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11420 Manchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 11420 Manchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11420 Manchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11420 Manchester Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11420 Manchester Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11420 Manchester Ave has units with air conditioning.

