Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:05 PM

11401 Jackson Avenue

11401 Jackson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11401 Jackson Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Terrace Lake Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/961643?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Spacious 3 bedroom home sits in quiet South Kansas City neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors in kitchen, new carpet, and newer paint throughout. Kitchen is equipped with dishwasher, microwave, stove/range, and refrigerator. Deep one car garage with opener has tons of room for storage. Laundry in large unfinished basement with washer and dryer hookups. Nice sized partially fenced in backyard. You won't want to miss this one!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

