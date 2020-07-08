All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

114 E. 41st Street

114 East 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

114 East 41st Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e8b12650dd ---- Impeccably remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo located south of downtown KC near the Plaza area in Kansas City, Missouri! Come experience spacious luxury while you enjoy all the extras of fine living! Hardwood floors, quartz countertops, Delux Gooseneck kitchen faucet with stainless appliances, custom lighting including an &ldquo;Equator Drum&rdquo; by CB2 in the living room, working fireplace, private deck with custom sunshade, and so much more! Included in this gated community is a pool with lounging area, clubhouse, complete work-out gym, and assigned-gated parking. Near-by amenities and entertainment include Country Club Plaza, Westport Entertainment District, Mill Creek Park (Fitness Trail), KC Art Institute, Southmoreland Park (&ldquo;Shakespeare in the Park&rdquo;), Nelson-Atkins Gallery of Art and Museum, the new Metropolitan Ensemble Theater, Unicorn Theater, and much more! Close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment, you won&rsquo;t want to pass this charming condo up! Available: NOW! Lease Term: 12 Months Utilities Included in Rent: Trash and water Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others &ndash; Google Fiber available Pet Policy: NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 E. 41st Street have any available units?
114 E. 41st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 E. 41st Street have?
Some of 114 E. 41st Street's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 E. 41st Street currently offering any rent specials?
114 E. 41st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 E. 41st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 E. 41st Street is pet friendly.
Does 114 E. 41st Street offer parking?
Yes, 114 E. 41st Street offers parking.
Does 114 E. 41st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 E. 41st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 E. 41st Street have a pool?
Yes, 114 E. 41st Street has a pool.
Does 114 E. 41st Street have accessible units?
No, 114 E. 41st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 114 E. 41st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 E. 41st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

