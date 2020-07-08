114 E. 41st Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e8b12650dd ---- Impeccably remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo located south of downtown KC near the Plaza area in Kansas City, Missouri! Come experience spacious luxury while you enjoy all the extras of fine living! Hardwood floors, quartz countertops, Delux Gooseneck kitchen faucet with stainless appliances, custom lighting including an “Equator Drum” by CB2 in the living room, working fireplace, private deck with custom sunshade, and so much more! Included in this gated community is a pool with lounging area, clubhouse, complete work-out gym, and assigned-gated parking. Near-by amenities and entertainment include Country Club Plaza, Westport Entertainment District, Mill Creek Park (Fitness Trail), KC Art Institute, Southmoreland Park (“Shakespeare in the Park”), Nelson-Atkins Gallery of Art and Museum, the new Metropolitan Ensemble Theater, Unicorn Theater, and much more! Close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment, you won’t want to pass this charming condo up! Available: NOW! Lease Term: 12 Months Utilities Included in Rent: Trash and water Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others – Google Fiber available Pet Policy: NO PETS