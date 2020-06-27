All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

11354 Sycamore Ter

11354 Sycamore Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11354 Sycamore Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

Coming soon!- Gorgeous 3 bed, 1 bath - Here is your chance to move into a remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in the south Kansas City neighborhood of Ruskin Hills.

Featuring carpeting, an updated kitchen, bathroom, and a calming color update. The kitchen has been updated with fresh cabinetry, counter tops, appliances, and flooring. The bathroom has also received a make-over with tile, vanity, and fixtures.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5044476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11354 Sycamore Ter have any available units?
11354 Sycamore Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11354 Sycamore Ter have?
Some of 11354 Sycamore Ter's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11354 Sycamore Ter currently offering any rent specials?
11354 Sycamore Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11354 Sycamore Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 11354 Sycamore Ter is pet friendly.
Does 11354 Sycamore Ter offer parking?
No, 11354 Sycamore Ter does not offer parking.
Does 11354 Sycamore Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11354 Sycamore Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11354 Sycamore Ter have a pool?
No, 11354 Sycamore Ter does not have a pool.
Does 11354 Sycamore Ter have accessible units?
No, 11354 Sycamore Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 11354 Sycamore Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 11354 Sycamore Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
