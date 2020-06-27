11354 Sycamore Ter

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Coming soon!- Gorgeous 3 bed, 1 bath - Here is your chance to move into a remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in the south Kansas City neighborhood of Ruskin Hills.



Featuring carpeting, an updated kitchen, bathroom, and a calming color update. The kitchen has been updated with fresh cabinetry, counter tops, appliances, and flooring. The bathroom has also received a make-over with tile, vanity, and fixtures.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



(RLNE5044476)