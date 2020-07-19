All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

11301 E 44th St

11301 East 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11301 East 44th Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Sterling Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11301 E 44th St, Kansas City, MO, 64133

To schedule your self guided tour, please visit at: https://secure.rently.com/properties/893511?source=marketing

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home rehabbed in 2017. Hardwood floors throughout, tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances and new fixtures in bathroom. Ceiling fans throughout and non-functional fireplace. Full unfinished basement with washer and dryer hook ups. Fully fenced back yard on a large corner lot.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
-Minimum 12-month lease required.
-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.
-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.
-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.
-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.
-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.
-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information
MRE Property Management
Phone: 816-388-9588 (Voice Only)
9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11301 E 44th St have any available units?
11301 E 44th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11301 E 44th St have?
Some of 11301 E 44th St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11301 E 44th St currently offering any rent specials?
11301 E 44th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11301 E 44th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11301 E 44th St is pet friendly.
Does 11301 E 44th St offer parking?
Yes, 11301 E 44th St offers parking.
Does 11301 E 44th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11301 E 44th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11301 E 44th St have a pool?
No, 11301 E 44th St does not have a pool.
Does 11301 E 44th St have accessible units?
No, 11301 E 44th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11301 E 44th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11301 E 44th St does not have units with dishwashers.
