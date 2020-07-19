Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

11301 E 44th St, Kansas City, MO, 64133



To schedule your self guided tour, please visit at: https://secure.rently.com/properties/893511?source=marketing



Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home rehabbed in 2017. Hardwood floors throughout, tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances and new fixtures in bathroom. Ceiling fans throughout and non-functional fireplace. Full unfinished basement with washer and dryer hook ups. Fully fenced back yard on a large corner lot.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 12-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.



Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588 (Voice Only)

9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday



**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**