11272 Bales Ave

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Great large Unit

3bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms

Totally rehabbed! Light and open floor plan with segregated floors, french doors, large rooms. This is a must see!

NO Section 8 is accepted

If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*



*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets* Maximum 40 lbs



This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant. credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Application Fees are Non-Refundable. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. Application fees are Non-Refundable. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.