11272 Bales Ave
Last updated March 5 2020 at 8:35 AM

11272 Bales Ave

11272 Bales Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11272 Bales Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Calico Farms

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great large Unit
3bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms
Totally rehabbed! Light and open floor plan with segregated floors, french doors, large rooms. This is a must see!
NO Section 8 is accepted
If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets* Maximum 40 lbs

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant. credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Application Fees are Non-Refundable. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. Application fees are Non-Refundable. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11272 Bales Ave have any available units?
11272 Bales Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11272 Bales Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11272 Bales Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11272 Bales Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11272 Bales Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 11272 Bales Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11272 Bales Ave offers parking.
Does 11272 Bales Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11272 Bales Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11272 Bales Ave have a pool?
No, 11272 Bales Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11272 Bales Ave have accessible units?
No, 11272 Bales Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11272 Bales Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11272 Bales Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11272 Bales Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11272 Bales Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

