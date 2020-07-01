11218 Palmer Ave IV-021

Amenities
11218 Palmer Ave - READY NOW!
This recently updated 2 bed, 1 bath Ruskin Heights home comes with a 1 car garage, large backyard, fridge, stove, unfinished basement and fresh paint throughout!
Application fee is ONLY $35 per adult. Pets welcome additional with non-refundable fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care/ snow removal. Must make 3.25 the rent, no evictions in the last 3 years.
MOVE IN SPECIAL: Move in by 12/1/19 and receive half off one month's rent!.
(RLNE5218495)