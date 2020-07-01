All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11218 Palmer Ave IV-021.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11218 Palmer Ave IV-021
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

11218 Palmer Ave IV-021

11218 Palmer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11218 Palmer Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11218 Palmer Ave - READY NOW!
This recently updated 2 bed, 1 bath Ruskin Heights home comes with a 1 car garage, large backyard, fridge, stove, unfinished basement and fresh paint throughout!
Application fee is ONLY $35 per adult. Pets welcome additional with non-refundable fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care/ snow removal. Must make 3.25 the rent, no evictions in the last 3 years.

MOVE IN SPECIAL: Move in by 12/1/19 and receive half off one month's rent!.

(RLNE5218495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11218 Palmer Ave IV-021 have any available units?
11218 Palmer Ave IV-021 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11218 Palmer Ave IV-021 have?
Some of 11218 Palmer Ave IV-021's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11218 Palmer Ave IV-021 currently offering any rent specials?
11218 Palmer Ave IV-021 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11218 Palmer Ave IV-021 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11218 Palmer Ave IV-021 is pet friendly.
Does 11218 Palmer Ave IV-021 offer parking?
Yes, 11218 Palmer Ave IV-021 offers parking.
Does 11218 Palmer Ave IV-021 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11218 Palmer Ave IV-021 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11218 Palmer Ave IV-021 have a pool?
No, 11218 Palmer Ave IV-021 does not have a pool.
Does 11218 Palmer Ave IV-021 have accessible units?
No, 11218 Palmer Ave IV-021 does not have accessible units.
Does 11218 Palmer Ave IV-021 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11218 Palmer Ave IV-021 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary