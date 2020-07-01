11218 Palmer Ave IV-021

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

11218 Palmer Ave - READY NOW!

This recently updated 2 bed, 1 bath Ruskin Heights home comes with a 1 car garage, large backyard, fridge, stove, unfinished basement and fresh paint throughout!

Application fee is ONLY $35 per adult. Pets welcome additional with non-refundable fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care/ snow removal. Must make 3.25 the rent, no evictions in the last 3 years.



MOVE IN SPECIAL: Move in by 12/1/19 and receive half off one month's rent!.



(RLNE5218495)