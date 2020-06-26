All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
112 E 80TH STREET
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

112 E 80TH STREET

112 East 80th Street · No Longer Available
Location

112 East 80th Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Waldo - This 2 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the Waldo area.
The home offers carpet throughout, a refrigerator, stove,oven, garbage disposal, dishwasher, central air, gas heat, and a full size washer & dryer that are provided but not maintained.
The back yard is fully fenced.
Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 50lbs. *Breed restrictions do apply*
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE2257613)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 E 80TH STREET have any available units?
112 E 80TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 E 80TH STREET have?
Some of 112 E 80TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 E 80TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
112 E 80TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 E 80TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 E 80TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 112 E 80TH STREET offer parking?
No, 112 E 80TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 112 E 80TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 E 80TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 E 80TH STREET have a pool?
No, 112 E 80TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 112 E 80TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 112 E 80TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 112 E 80TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 E 80TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
