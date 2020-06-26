112 E 80TH STREET

Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Waldo - This 2 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the Waldo area.

The home offers carpet throughout, a refrigerator, stove,oven, garbage disposal, dishwasher, central air, gas heat, and a full size washer & dryer that are provided but not maintained.

The back yard is fully fenced.

Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.



This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 50lbs. *Breed restrictions do apply*

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.



