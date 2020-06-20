1119 East 84th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located just off 85th St. and Troost Ave. this nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home is now ready for new residents!



Featuring original hardwood flooring throughout the main living space, and upgraded laminate hardwoods everywhere else, this sprawling house has tons of character and charm you are sure to fall in love with! Our favorite part of this home is the back sunroom that offers tons of natural light and will surely become the spot the entire family hangs out!



The kitchen has received a number of updates including new cabinetry, countertops, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances! The updates continue into the bathroom that has also received a full update with new tile, vanity, and more!



Don't miss out on your opportunity to get into this great rental home, scheduled your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.