Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:53 PM

1119 East 84th Street

1119 East 84th Street · (816) 656-2940
Location

1119 East 84th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located just off 85th St. and Troost Ave. this nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home is now ready for new residents!

Featuring original hardwood flooring throughout the main living space, and upgraded laminate hardwoods everywhere else, this sprawling house has tons of character and charm you are sure to fall in love with! Our favorite part of this home is the back sunroom that offers tons of natural light and will surely become the spot the entire family hangs out!

The kitchen has received a number of updates including new cabinetry, countertops, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances! The updates continue into the bathroom that has also received a full update with new tile, vanity, and more!

Don't miss out on your opportunity to get into this great rental home, scheduled your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 East 84th Street have any available units?
1119 East 84th Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 East 84th Street have?
Some of 1119 East 84th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 East 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1119 East 84th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 East 84th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 East 84th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1119 East 84th Street offer parking?
No, 1119 East 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1119 East 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 East 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 East 84th Street have a pool?
No, 1119 East 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1119 East 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 1119 East 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 East 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 East 84th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
