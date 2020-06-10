1119 E 75th St RIV-311

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1119 E 75TH ST - 2 bedroom 1 bath located near transportaion and highway. Minutes from shopping and hospital. Off street parking. This house was Built in 1937 and has so much character!



*NO Section 8.



$35 Application fee per adult. No evictions in 3 years. Must make 3.25x of the monthly rent. Verifiable income and rental history. Pets are okay with non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



For the fastest response, please call 816.503.6219 Or email Celeste at kcleasing@csaproperty.com for more information.



