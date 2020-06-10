All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

1119 E 75th St RIV-311

1119 East 75th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1119 East 75th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
East Meyer 6

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1119 E 75TH ST - 2 bedroom 1 bath located near transportaion and highway. Minutes from shopping and hospital. Off street parking. This house was Built in 1937 and has so much character!

*NO Section 8.

$35 Application fee per adult. No evictions in 3 years. Must make 3.25x of the monthly rent. Verifiable income and rental history. Pets are okay with non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

For the fastest response, please call 816.503.6219 Or email Celeste at kcleasing@csaproperty.com for more information.

(RLNE5644856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 E 75th St RIV-311 have any available units?
1119 E 75th St RIV-311 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1119 E 75th St RIV-311 currently offering any rent specials?
1119 E 75th St RIV-311 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 E 75th St RIV-311 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 E 75th St RIV-311 is pet friendly.
Does 1119 E 75th St RIV-311 offer parking?
Yes, 1119 E 75th St RIV-311 offers parking.
Does 1119 E 75th St RIV-311 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 E 75th St RIV-311 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 E 75th St RIV-311 have a pool?
No, 1119 E 75th St RIV-311 does not have a pool.
Does 1119 E 75th St RIV-311 have accessible units?
No, 1119 E 75th St RIV-311 does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 E 75th St RIV-311 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 E 75th St RIV-311 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 E 75th St RIV-311 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 E 75th St RIV-311 does not have units with air conditioning.

