Last updated December 5 2019 at 11:47 PM

1114 W 45th St - 3

1114 West 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1114 West 45th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
Generously sized 1bd/1bth ~ 2nd floor condo in West Plaza!
Secured building entry with hardwood floors take you up to your top level space!
Walk in to your place with hardwood floors throughout and tons of natural light!
Arched doorways give this great character and South windows with so much natural light!
Large living room comes with a coat closet and utility closet. The living space then flows in to your dining room!
Kitchen with top and bottom cabinets, stove and fridge.
Large bedroom with adequate closet space!
Shared porch space!
No deposit, only a $250 non-refundable administrative fee.
Shared on-site coin laundry.
Google fiber ready!
Easy street parking.
Cats only, please. ($150 non-refundable pet deposit).
6 months or more lease terms!
Tenant pays gas and electric while the owner pays water/sewer/trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 W 45th St - 3 have any available units?
1114 W 45th St - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 W 45th St - 3 have?
Some of 1114 W 45th St - 3's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 W 45th St - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1114 W 45th St - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 W 45th St - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 W 45th St - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1114 W 45th St - 3 offer parking?
No, 1114 W 45th St - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1114 W 45th St - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 W 45th St - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 W 45th St - 3 have a pool?
No, 1114 W 45th St - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1114 W 45th St - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1114 W 45th St - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 W 45th St - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 W 45th St - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
