1114 W 45th St - 3

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber internet access pet friendly

Generously sized 1bd/1bth ~ 2nd floor condo in West Plaza!

Secured building entry with hardwood floors take you up to your top level space!

Walk in to your place with hardwood floors throughout and tons of natural light!

Arched doorways give this great character and South windows with so much natural light!

Large living room comes with a coat closet and utility closet. The living space then flows in to your dining room!

Kitchen with top and bottom cabinets, stove and fridge.

Large bedroom with adequate closet space!

Shared porch space!

No deposit, only a $250 non-refundable administrative fee.

Shared on-site coin laundry.

Google fiber ready!

Easy street parking.

Cats only, please. ($150 non-refundable pet deposit).

6 months or more lease terms!

Tenant pays gas and electric while the owner pays water/sewer/trash.