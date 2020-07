Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

August Special - 1st Month FREE!



This beautiful, historic property is for you! Ideal roommate/student floorplan with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath plus and office! Hardwoods throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom space, large windows for natural light, and enjoy a cup of coffee or take in the view of KC from your balcony!



Contact us to schedule a showing.