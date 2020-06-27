All apartments in Kansas City
11127 North Jefferson Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 12:05 PM

11127 North Jefferson Street

11127 North Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

11127 North Jefferson Street, Kansas City, MO 64155

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 2-story home was built in 2015 and includes three bedrooms with 2.5 baths, providing the privacy needed for a busy house. The master suite has a beautiful trey ceiling with a fan and a great size closet.
The kitchen is fully furnished with a fantastic eating area, room for friends and family to hang out with the cook!
This home also has a full sized unfinished walk- out basement which is great for storage, kids play area, exercise room, or even a casual office. Possibilities are unlimited!
It's worth taking a look...
Bristol Park community is located in north Kansas City, giving you easy access to Hwy 169 and minutes from I-435 interchange.
It is also located close to Anne Garney Park & New Mark Middle School.

Bristol Park is an HOA community with access to the community pool and clubhouse (Dues paid by landlord)

Utilize the self-showing system on this property here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/959534?source=marketing

Ask about our Hometown Hero Program. You can receive up to $200 off your first month's rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

