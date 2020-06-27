11127 North Jefferson Street

Amenities

This beautiful 2-story home was built in 2015 and includes three bedrooms with 2.5 baths, providing the privacy needed for a busy house. The master suite has a beautiful trey ceiling with a fan and a great size closet.

The kitchen is fully furnished with a fantastic eating area, room for friends and family to hang out with the cook!

This home also has a full sized unfinished walk- out basement which is great for storage, kids play area, exercise room, or even a casual office. Possibilities are unlimited!

It's worth taking a look...

Bristol Park community is located in north Kansas City, giving you easy access to Hwy 169 and minutes from I-435 interchange.

It is also located close to Anne Garney Park & New Mark Middle School.



Bristol Park is an HOA community with access to the community pool and clubhouse (Dues paid by landlord)



Utilize the self-showing system on this property here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/959534?source=marketing



Ask about our Hometown Hero Program. You can receive up to $200 off your first month's rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.