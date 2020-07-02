All apartments in Kansas City
1104 W. 46th St. #2

1104 W 46th St · No Longer Available
Location

1104 W 46th St, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Plaza Condo - Contact us today about this amazing opportunity to live right in the heart of it all! This condo is located only steps from the best restaurants, entertainment, and shopping in the city.

Featuring stunning hardwood floors, a recently updated kitchen with granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and beautiful cherry cabinetry. The living room is filled with natural light thanks to the large sliding doors that lead out to your private balcony. Both bedrooms are a great size and the bath is beautiful as well.

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE4340883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 W. 46th St. #2 have any available units?
1104 W. 46th St. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 W. 46th St. #2 have?
Some of 1104 W. 46th St. #2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 W. 46th St. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1104 W. 46th St. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 W. 46th St. #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 W. 46th St. #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1104 W. 46th St. #2 offer parking?
No, 1104 W. 46th St. #2 does not offer parking.
Does 1104 W. 46th St. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 W. 46th St. #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 W. 46th St. #2 have a pool?
No, 1104 W. 46th St. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1104 W. 46th St. #2 have accessible units?
No, 1104 W. 46th St. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 W. 46th St. #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 W. 46th St. #2 does not have units with dishwashers.

