All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11035 North Jefferson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11035 North Jefferson Street
Last updated March 14 2020 at 12:12 AM

11035 North Jefferson Street

11035 North Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11035 North Jefferson Street, Kansas City, MO 64155

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Our Sherman floor plan has three bedrooms, two baths and the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.
The floor plan is a split level with a nice spacious living area and a beautiful deck, perfect place to relax and enjoy the beauty around you. Luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy cleaning.
This home has an unfinished area for storage in the basement, possibly an office or craft area, or more room for the kids to play. This home is worth a look!!!

Bristol Park is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and Oak Park High School.

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11035 North Jefferson Street have any available units?
11035 North Jefferson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11035 North Jefferson Street currently offering any rent specials?
11035 North Jefferson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11035 North Jefferson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11035 North Jefferson Street is pet friendly.
Does 11035 North Jefferson Street offer parking?
No, 11035 North Jefferson Street does not offer parking.
Does 11035 North Jefferson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11035 North Jefferson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11035 North Jefferson Street have a pool?
No, 11035 North Jefferson Street does not have a pool.
Does 11035 North Jefferson Street have accessible units?
No, 11035 North Jefferson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11035 North Jefferson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11035 North Jefferson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11035 North Jefferson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11035 North Jefferson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary