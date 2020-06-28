11035 North Jefferson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Our Sherman floor plan has three bedrooms, two baths and the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.

The floor plan is a split level with a nice spacious living area and a beautiful deck, perfect place to relax and enjoy the beauty around you. Luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy cleaning.

This home has an unfinished area for storage in the basement, possibly an office or craft area, or more room for the kids to play. This home is worth a look!!!



Bristol Park is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and Oak Park High School.



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.