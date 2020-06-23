All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 24 2019 at 1:39 AM

11013 North Kenwood Avenue

11013 North Kenwood Avenue
Location

11013 North Kenwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by October 5th!
Don't miss this great home in Staley school area! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, split entry with large eat-in kitchen, white appliances included plus access to deck and yard. Master bedroom has private 3/4 bath. Finished basement that has great storage and laundry area. Deep garage for all your toys and bikes. Large lot with fence and mature trees. This wonderful home will go fast so Apply today!Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11013 North Kenwood Avenue have any available units?
11013 North Kenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11013 North Kenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11013 North Kenwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11013 North Kenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11013 North Kenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11013 North Kenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11013 North Kenwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11013 North Kenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11013 North Kenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11013 North Kenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 11013 North Kenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11013 North Kenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11013 North Kenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11013 North Kenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11013 North Kenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11013 North Kenwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11013 North Kenwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
