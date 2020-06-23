11013 North Kenwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Receive one month free if leased and moved in by October 5th!

Don't miss this great home in Staley school area! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, split entry with large eat-in kitchen, white appliances included plus access to deck and yard. Master bedroom has private 3/4 bath. Finished basement that has great storage and laundry area. Deep garage for all your toys and bikes. Large lot with fence and mature trees. This wonderful home will go fast so Apply today!Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.