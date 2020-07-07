11005 Bennington Ave

Amenities

Updated 4 bedroom in South KC - This single family home has 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There have been recent updates done throughout the home. Once you walk through the front door you are in the spacious living room that flows right into the updated kitchen. There is one bedroom off the kitchen and the other three are on the other side of the house. The bathroom is located in the hallway near the three bedrooms. There is a large fenced in back yard, pets are welcomed for additional fees! THIS HOME DOES ACCEPT VOUCHERS.



**DUE to the recent COVID-19 situation we are postponing all in person showings. Instead a video tour will be available for prospective tenants to see. Please inquire in order to get a link to our video.



Additional information:

*Pets welcomed but for additional fees. Back yard is fenced.

*No smoking inside the property and must keep outside areas tidy of trash/animal waste.

*All utilities are tenants responsibility

*One car garage but there is room for 2 more cars in the driveway & plenty of street parking.



Qualifications:

*Must make 3x the monthly rent with monthly gross household income **This income requirement can differ for applicants with vouchers.

*No evictions within the past 5 years

*No felonies

*At least 3 years good rental history.



(RLNE5716509)