Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

11005 Bennington Ave

11005 Bennington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11005 Bennington Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 4 bedroom in South KC - This single family home has 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There have been recent updates done throughout the home. Once you walk through the front door you are in the spacious living room that flows right into the updated kitchen. There is one bedroom off the kitchen and the other three are on the other side of the house. The bathroom is located in the hallway near the three bedrooms. There is a large fenced in back yard, pets are welcomed for additional fees! THIS HOME DOES ACCEPT VOUCHERS.

**DUE to the recent COVID-19 situation we are postponing all in person showings. Instead a video tour will be available for prospective tenants to see. Please inquire in order to get a link to our video.

Additional information:
*Pets welcomed but for additional fees. Back yard is fenced.
*No smoking inside the property and must keep outside areas tidy of trash/animal waste.
*All utilities are tenants responsibility
*One car garage but there is room for 2 more cars in the driveway & plenty of street parking.

Qualifications:
*Must make 3x the monthly rent with monthly gross household income **This income requirement can differ for applicants with vouchers.
*No evictions within the past 5 years
*No felonies
*At least 3 years good rental history.

(RLNE5716509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11005 Bennington Ave have any available units?
11005 Bennington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11005 Bennington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11005 Bennington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11005 Bennington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11005 Bennington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11005 Bennington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11005 Bennington Ave offers parking.
Does 11005 Bennington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11005 Bennington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11005 Bennington Ave have a pool?
No, 11005 Bennington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11005 Bennington Ave have accessible units?
No, 11005 Bennington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11005 Bennington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11005 Bennington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11005 Bennington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11005 Bennington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

