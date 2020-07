Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This 1019 square ft. property is on a large corner lot, 2 car garage with a privacy fence. The home features a split entry, living room, eat in kitchen and a finished basement w/ a fireplace. Its a 3 bedrooms and 1 bathrooms. Tiled kitchen flooring with a Refrigerator, Stove. Nice size bedrooms. Central Air Unit, Central Vacuum System, Attic Fan, Garage Door Opener, laundry room. Lovely patio for sitting outside enjoying the fall weather.

Come ready to rent this beauty today!