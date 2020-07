Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home has a rare first floor master bedroom & bath. The first floor also features an updated kitchen with quartz counter tops and a second bedroom and full bath. There are two large bedrooms upstairs that both have their own dedicated half bathroom. The unfinished basement has high ceilings washer and dryer and an additional full bathroom.



Property ready for immediate occupancy

Contact us to schedule a showing.