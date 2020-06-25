11 E Concord Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

New to market is this fully restored 3-bed 2.5 bath magnificent house in the South Plaza area, walking distance to Whole Foods, Il Centro, Black Dirt, Minskey's Pizza, Loose Park, the library, the Plaza, and a short drive to Brookside and Westport. No expense has been spared, and this is a rare opportunity to live in what is effectively a new house, close to everything Kansas City has to offer.



Upon entry you are presented with immaculate hardwood floors which run into the spacious living room area on the left and the formal dining room on the right. The living room features a beautifully restored decorative fireplace, and has enough room for two sofas, a reading nook next to the in-built bookcase, and a grand piano. Sunlight streams into both rooms, with the dining room featuring artisan-crafted curved windows.



From the dining area, transition through to the kitchen via a carefully restored hutch on the left, and a new marble bench on the right. The kitchen has all-new high-grade stainless steel appliances and marble counters with many cupboards, and miles of counter-top space. Walk through the kitchen to the back entrance with in-built laundry hook ups and access to the partly-finished basement area.



From the living room, head up the staircase passing the half-bath powder room to access the bedrooms. The Master bedroom on the right is large and airy, with a brand new modern bathroom featuring a full-size tub, double sink, and glass shower enclosure with marble surrounds and tiles. The large walk-in wardrobe completes this space as a private area within the house.



The large middle bedroom has a walk-in closet and features a view over the front yard at tree-top level. The third bedroom extends into a large play room, making it ideal for teenagers or an office space. The second full bathroom is between bedrooms 2 and 3, has been carefully restored from the original, and includes a full shower/bath, WC, and vanity with marble everywhere.



A full-size wraparound porch overlooks the yard and driveway, which leads to the fully-detached two-car garage and ample parking space for two additional cars in the rear. A fenced rear yard and new A/C systems complete this beautiful house.



- Viewings by appointment only.



- Short-term / Corporate lease available on request



- Lease with option to purchase available



Professionally management by Real Property Management Kansas City



(816) 399-5555.

Contact us to schedule a showing.