All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11 E Concord Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11 E Concord Ave
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:53 AM

11 E Concord Ave

11 East Concord Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11 East Concord Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64112
Countryside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New to market is this fully restored 3-bed 2.5 bath magnificent house in the South Plaza area, walking distance to Whole Foods, Il Centro, Black Dirt, Minskey's Pizza, Loose Park, the library, the Plaza, and a short drive to Brookside and Westport. No expense has been spared, and this is a rare opportunity to live in what is effectively a new house, close to everything Kansas City has to offer.

Upon entry you are presented with immaculate hardwood floors which run into the spacious living room area on the left and the formal dining room on the right. The living room features a beautifully restored decorative fireplace, and has enough room for two sofas, a reading nook next to the in-built bookcase, and a grand piano. Sunlight streams into both rooms, with the dining room featuring artisan-crafted curved windows.

From the dining area, transition through to the kitchen via a carefully restored hutch on the left, and a new marble bench on the right. The kitchen has all-new high-grade stainless steel appliances and marble counters with many cupboards, and miles of counter-top space. Walk through the kitchen to the back entrance with in-built laundry hook ups and access to the partly-finished basement area.

From the living room, head up the staircase passing the half-bath powder room to access the bedrooms. The Master bedroom on the right is large and airy, with a brand new modern bathroom featuring a full-size tub, double sink, and glass shower enclosure with marble surrounds and tiles. The large walk-in wardrobe completes this space as a private area within the house.

The large middle bedroom has a walk-in closet and features a view over the front yard at tree-top level. The third bedroom extends into a large play room, making it ideal for teenagers or an office space. The second full bathroom is between bedrooms 2 and 3, has been carefully restored from the original, and includes a full shower/bath, WC, and vanity with marble everywhere.

A full-size wraparound porch overlooks the yard and driveway, which leads to the fully-detached two-car garage and ample parking space for two additional cars in the rear. A fenced rear yard and new A/C systems complete this beautiful house.

- Viewings by appointment only.

- Short-term / Corporate lease available on request

- Lease with option to purchase available

Professionally management by Real Property Management Kansas City

(816) 399-5555.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 E Concord Ave have any available units?
11 E Concord Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 E Concord Ave have?
Some of 11 E Concord Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 E Concord Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11 E Concord Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 E Concord Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11 E Concord Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 11 E Concord Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11 E Concord Ave offers parking.
Does 11 E Concord Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 E Concord Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 E Concord Ave have a pool?
No, 11 E Concord Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11 E Concord Ave have accessible units?
No, 11 E Concord Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11 E Concord Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 E Concord Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Ridge at Chestnut
8701 Chestnut Cir
Kansas City, MO 64131
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary