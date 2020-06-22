All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 4 2019 at 11:50 PM

10928 N Marsh Avenue

10928 North Marsh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10928 North Marsh Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! Available 6/15. Beautiful vaulted ceilings and a fireplace in the main living room, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet and counter space, The Master bedroom features a large walk in closet, a whirlpool tub with a walk in shower, Large fenced in backyard, two car garage and a community pool. $1600 Security Deposit, $45 Application Fee per adult. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Tenants are responsible for all utilities along with lawn care/snow removal. This beautiful home won't last long, schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10928 N Marsh Avenue have any available units?
10928 N Marsh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10928 N Marsh Avenue have?
Some of 10928 N Marsh Avenue's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10928 N Marsh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10928 N Marsh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10928 N Marsh Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10928 N Marsh Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 10928 N Marsh Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10928 N Marsh Avenue offers parking.
Does 10928 N Marsh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10928 N Marsh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10928 N Marsh Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10928 N Marsh Avenue has a pool.
Does 10928 N Marsh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10928 N Marsh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10928 N Marsh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10928 N Marsh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
