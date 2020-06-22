10928 N Marsh Avenue

Amenities

Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! Available 6/15. Beautiful vaulted ceilings and a fireplace in the main living room, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet and counter space, The Master bedroom features a large walk in closet, a whirlpool tub with a walk in shower, Large fenced in backyard, two car garage and a community pool. $1600 Security Deposit, $45 Application Fee per adult. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Tenants are responsible for all utilities along with lawn care/snow removal. This beautiful home won't last long, schedule your showing today!!