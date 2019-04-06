10906 E. 50th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 4 bedroom home with off street parking - This 1,104 Sq ft home has 4 bedrooms and 1 bath. Everything has been updated. Finished basement where the 4th bedroom is, Nice big deck on the back and a huge fenced in yard. Property has been completely updated and painted inside . Tile work in bathroom and kitchen. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! All potential occupants 18 and older must submit an application.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5269073)