All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10906 E. 50th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10906 E. 50th Terrace
Last updated November 10 2019 at 11:41 AM

10906 E. 50th Terrace

10906 East 50th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10906 East 50th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Sterling Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 4 bedroom home with off street parking - This 1,104 Sq ft home has 4 bedrooms and 1 bath. Everything has been updated. Finished basement where the 4th bedroom is, Nice big deck on the back and a huge fenced in yard. Property has been completely updated and painted inside . Tile work in bathroom and kitchen. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! All potential occupants 18 and older must submit an application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5269073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10906 E. 50th Terrace have any available units?
10906 E. 50th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10906 E. 50th Terrace have?
Some of 10906 E. 50th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10906 E. 50th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10906 E. 50th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10906 E. 50th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 10906 E. 50th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 10906 E. 50th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 10906 E. 50th Terrace offers parking.
Does 10906 E. 50th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10906 E. 50th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10906 E. 50th Terrace have a pool?
No, 10906 E. 50th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10906 E. 50th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10906 E. 50th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10906 E. 50th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10906 E. 50th Terrace has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary