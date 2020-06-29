All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
10902 Mckinley Drive
Last updated January 28 2020 at 12:10 AM

10902 Mckinley Drive

10902 Mc Kinley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10902 Mc Kinley Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Townhome with open kitchen, washer dryer hookups and huge garage.

This unit offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, spacious living (2 separate living areas), dining and kitchen.

With Townhome no neighbors on top or underneath your floor! Close to shopping, dining and everything a city has to offer.

To showing online please visit:

https://bookme.name/higproperty/10902-mckinley

General Info & Eligibility Requirements:

1. This property is not accepting Section 8 or housing vouchers.
2. For regular rent, monthly income requirement is at least 3 times of the monthly rent.
3. Minimum leasing period is 12 months.
4. Deposit is 1 month rent (minimum) unless otherwise required by standard tenant screening.
5. Pet deposit is $400 (non refundable)
6. Application fee is $45.

Utilities are separately metered. Tenant pays own utility and trash. Tenant is responsible for maintaining their own lawn and driveway.

Application is available online at :

www.higproperty.net

Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10902 Mckinley Drive have any available units?
10902 Mckinley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10902 Mckinley Drive have?
Some of 10902 Mckinley Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10902 Mckinley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10902 Mckinley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10902 Mckinley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10902 Mckinley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10902 Mckinley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10902 Mckinley Drive offers parking.
Does 10902 Mckinley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10902 Mckinley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10902 Mckinley Drive have a pool?
No, 10902 Mckinley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10902 Mckinley Drive have accessible units?
No, 10902 Mckinley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10902 Mckinley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10902 Mckinley Drive has units with dishwashers.
