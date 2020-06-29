10902 Mckinley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Townhome with open kitchen, washer dryer hookups and huge garage.



This unit offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, spacious living (2 separate living areas), dining and kitchen.



With Townhome no neighbors on top or underneath your floor! Close to shopping, dining and everything a city has to offer.



To showing online please visit:



https://bookme.name/higproperty/10902-mckinley



General Info & Eligibility Requirements:



1. This property is not accepting Section 8 or housing vouchers.

2. For regular rent, monthly income requirement is at least 3 times of the monthly rent.

3. Minimum leasing period is 12 months.

4. Deposit is 1 month rent (minimum) unless otherwise required by standard tenant screening.

5. Pet deposit is $400 (non refundable)

6. Application fee is $45.



Utilities are separately metered. Tenant pays own utility and trash. Tenant is responsible for maintaining their own lawn and driveway.



Application is available online at :



www.higproperty.net



Thank you!