10902 Mckinley Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Townhome with open kitchen, washer dryer hookups and huge garage.
This unit offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, spacious living (2 separate living areas), dining and kitchen.
With Townhome no neighbors on top or underneath your floor! Close to shopping, dining and everything a city has to offer.
To showing online please visit:
https://bookme.name/higproperty/10902-mckinley
General Info & Eligibility Requirements:
1. This property is not accepting Section 8 or housing vouchers.
2. For regular rent, monthly income requirement is at least 3 times of the monthly rent.
3. Minimum leasing period is 12 months.
4. Deposit is 1 month rent (minimum) unless otherwise required by standard tenant screening.
5. Pet deposit is $400 (non refundable)
6. Application fee is $45.
Utilities are separately metered. Tenant pays own utility and trash. Tenant is responsible for maintaining their own lawn and driveway.
Application is available online at :
www.higproperty.net
Thank you!