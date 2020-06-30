All apartments in Kansas City
10720 N Tennessee Avenue
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:17 PM

10720 N Tennessee Avenue

10720 North Tennesee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10720 North Tennesee Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Great home w/open floor plan & high ceilings throughout. Warm & inviting Great Room w/fireplace & Kitchen that boasts hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, island & pantry. Large Master Suite w/2-person jacuzzi tub. Nice sized bedrooms & 2nd floor Living Room, Office & 4th bedroom. Huge treed backyard w/deck & attached screened-in porch - great for entertaining! Great location with easy access to multiple highways & minutes away from Liberty. Finished basement has full bar area. Deposit is equal to 1 months rent. Available 4/15/2020. Reach out to Michael at Renters Warehouse to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10720 N Tennessee Avenue have any available units?
10720 N Tennessee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10720 N Tennessee Avenue have?
Some of 10720 N Tennessee Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10720 N Tennessee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10720 N Tennessee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10720 N Tennessee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10720 N Tennessee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 10720 N Tennessee Avenue offer parking?
No, 10720 N Tennessee Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10720 N Tennessee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10720 N Tennessee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10720 N Tennessee Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10720 N Tennessee Avenue has a pool.
Does 10720 N Tennessee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10720 N Tennessee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10720 N Tennessee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10720 N Tennessee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

