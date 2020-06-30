10720 N Tennessee Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool

Great home w/open floor plan & high ceilings throughout. Warm & inviting Great Room w/fireplace & Kitchen that boasts hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, island & pantry. Large Master Suite w/2-person jacuzzi tub. Nice sized bedrooms & 2nd floor Living Room, Office & 4th bedroom. Huge treed backyard w/deck & attached screened-in porch - great for entertaining! Great location with easy access to multiple highways & minutes away from Liberty. Finished basement has full bar area. Deposit is equal to 1 months rent. Available 4/15/2020. Reach out to Michael at Renters Warehouse to schedule a showing!