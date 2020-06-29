10719 Hillcrest Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

4 BDR 1.5 BTH - Beautiful split level 4 bedroom home! Beautifully rehabbed with new flooring. Stylish galley kitchen. Convenient attached double car garage. Wonderfully spacious yard.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management we DO NOT make the final decision on the application but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at (816) 466-5862 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For mor information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



No Section 8



