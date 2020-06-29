All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

10719 Hillcrest Rd

10719 Hillcrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

10719 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
4 BDR 1.5 BTH - Beautiful split level 4 bedroom home! Beautifully rehabbed with new flooring. Stylish galley kitchen. Convenient attached double car garage. Wonderfully spacious yard.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.
We require renter's insurance and a two year lease.
At KC Commercial and Residential Management we DO NOT make the final decision on the application but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at (816) 466-5862 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For mor information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

No Section 8

(RLNE2552689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

