10707 Newton Avenue

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home would make the perfect home for you! You'll enjoy the eating kitchen with appliances and formal dining room. Master suite offers tile shower and hardwood floors. Not to mention you can keep you car away from the weather with the 1 car attached garage. Convenient location provides easy commute to highway or the Cerner campus. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.