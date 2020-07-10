All apartments in Kansas City
10707 Newton Avenue
10707 Newton Avenue

10707 Newton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10707 Newton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home would make the perfect home for you! You'll enjoy the eating kitchen with appliances and formal dining room. Master suite offers tile shower and hardwood floors. Not to mention you can keep you car away from the weather with the 1 car attached garage. Convenient location provides easy commute to highway or the Cerner campus. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10707 Newton Avenue have any available units?
10707 Newton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 10707 Newton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10707 Newton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10707 Newton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10707 Newton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10707 Newton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10707 Newton Avenue offers parking.
Does 10707 Newton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10707 Newton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10707 Newton Avenue have a pool?
No, 10707 Newton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10707 Newton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10707 Newton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10707 Newton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10707 Newton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10707 Newton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10707 Newton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

