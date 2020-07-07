All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

10701 Bellefontaine Ave

10701 Bellefontaine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10701 Bellefontaine Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
St. Catherine's Gardens

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice home in KCMO - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for rent in KCMO near I-470 and Red Bridge Rd. Approximately 950 sq feet of living space. Huge unfinished basement that can be used for storage or as a play area. Hardwood floors throughout this ranch style home. Large fenced back yard and one car garage. New paint throughout most of the home. New energy efficient HVAC system that will save on utility costs. Available for move in on December 6th. Rent is $1050/month with a $1050 security deposit. Pets welcome with a $500 non refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8.

(RLNE5351761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10701 Bellefontaine Ave have any available units?
10701 Bellefontaine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10701 Bellefontaine Ave have?
Some of 10701 Bellefontaine Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10701 Bellefontaine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10701 Bellefontaine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10701 Bellefontaine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10701 Bellefontaine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10701 Bellefontaine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10701 Bellefontaine Ave offers parking.
Does 10701 Bellefontaine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10701 Bellefontaine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10701 Bellefontaine Ave have a pool?
No, 10701 Bellefontaine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10701 Bellefontaine Ave have accessible units?
No, 10701 Bellefontaine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10701 Bellefontaine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10701 Bellefontaine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

