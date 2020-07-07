10701 Bellefontaine Ave

Amenities

Very nice home in KCMO - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for rent in KCMO near I-470 and Red Bridge Rd. Approximately 950 sq feet of living space. Huge unfinished basement that can be used for storage or as a play area. Hardwood floors throughout this ranch style home. Large fenced back yard and one car garage. New paint throughout most of the home. New energy efficient HVAC system that will save on utility costs. Available for move in on December 6th. Rent is $1050/month with a $1050 security deposit. Pets welcome with a $500 non refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8.



