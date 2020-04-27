All apartments in Kansas City
107 N Clinton Place
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

107 N Clinton Place

107 North Clinton Place · (816) 453-5532 ext. 3456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

107 North Clinton Place, Kansas City, MO 64123
Scarritt Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 107 N Clinton Place · Avail. Jun 29

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2114 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
107 N Clinton Place Available 06/29/20 COMING SOON!! 5 Bdrm 4 Bth - Pardon our dust as we work on making this house your new home! Call for more details!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5788562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 N Clinton Place have any available units?
107 N Clinton Place has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 107 N Clinton Place currently offering any rent specials?
107 N Clinton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 N Clinton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 N Clinton Place is pet friendly.
Does 107 N Clinton Place offer parking?
No, 107 N Clinton Place does not offer parking.
Does 107 N Clinton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 N Clinton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 N Clinton Place have a pool?
No, 107 N Clinton Place does not have a pool.
Does 107 N Clinton Place have accessible units?
No, 107 N Clinton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 107 N Clinton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 N Clinton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 N Clinton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 N Clinton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
