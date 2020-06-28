All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10611 Richmond Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10611 Richmond Ave
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:38 AM

10611 Richmond Ave

10611 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10611 Richmond Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Coming soon! Check back for more updates! This home is wrapping up rehab and will be available the beginning of March!
Check out our website rentingkc.com or call us at 913-583-1515 to set up a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10611 Richmond Ave have any available units?
10611 Richmond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 10611 Richmond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10611 Richmond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10611 Richmond Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10611 Richmond Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 10611 Richmond Ave offer parking?
No, 10611 Richmond Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10611 Richmond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10611 Richmond Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10611 Richmond Ave have a pool?
No, 10611 Richmond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10611 Richmond Ave have accessible units?
No, 10611 Richmond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10611 Richmond Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10611 Richmond Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10611 Richmond Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10611 Richmond Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary