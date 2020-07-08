10605 Eastern Ave

Amenities

This charming Kansas City home is located near parks, shopping and dining.



When you enter, you are greeted with a spacious living area that has lots of natural lighting and is the perfect room for entertaining guests!



The kitchen has beautiful tile flooring, ample cabinet space and comes equipped with both a stove/oven and fridge.



All 4 bedrooms are large, come with spacious closets and have big windows for fresh air and natural lighting.

The half bath features a chic vanity and a toilet. The full bath has a large mirror and a spacious tile-lined tub/shower combo.



This home offers washer/dryer hookups and beautiful landscaping.



Don’t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.

Kansas City Property Management



*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $925.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $825.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $475.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Security Deposit: 925 Lease Length: 12 month Square Footage: 1372 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/7/22 House Number: 10605 Bathroom: 1.5 Bedrooms: 4 Pets: Conditional Utilities Included: none