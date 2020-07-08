All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

10605 Eastern Ave

10605 Eastern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10605 Eastern Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills South

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/baedce503b ---- Coming soon! Apply today becasue this home will not last long!!!

This charming Kansas City home is located near parks, shopping and dining.

When you enter, you are greeted with a spacious living area that has lots of natural lighting and is the perfect room for entertaining guests!

The kitchen has beautiful tile flooring, ample cabinet space and comes equipped with both a stove/oven and fridge.

All 4 bedrooms are large, come with spacious closets and have big windows for fresh air and natural lighting.
The half bath features a chic vanity and a toilet. The full bath has a large mirror and a spacious tile-lined tub/shower combo.

This home offers washer/dryer hookups and beautiful landscaping.

Don&rsquo;t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $925.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $825.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $475.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount
*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 925 Lease Length: 12 month Square Footage: 1372 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/7/22 House Number: 10605 Bathroom: 1.5 Bedrooms: 4 Pets: Conditional Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Disposal Laundry Area Inside

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10605 Eastern Ave have any available units?
10605 Eastern Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10605 Eastern Ave have?
Some of 10605 Eastern Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10605 Eastern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10605 Eastern Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10605 Eastern Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10605 Eastern Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10605 Eastern Ave offer parking?
No, 10605 Eastern Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10605 Eastern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10605 Eastern Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10605 Eastern Ave have a pool?
No, 10605 Eastern Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10605 Eastern Ave have accessible units?
No, 10605 Eastern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10605 Eastern Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10605 Eastern Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

