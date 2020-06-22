10545 East 46th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the Timbers East Community has a lot to offer! The main level features an open floor plan with a beautiful fireplace and dine-in kitchen. Upper level features spacious bedrooms with large closets for plenty of storage. The home is also a part of the Raytown School District, and is available for immediate move-in!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*



Voepel Property Management

www.rentalskc.com

(816) 405-4845

Contact us to schedule a showing.