Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10545 East 46th Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10545 East 46th Terrace

10545 East 46th Terrace · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

10545 East 46th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Riss Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the Timbers East Community has a lot to offer! The main level features an open floor plan with a beautiful fireplace and dine-in kitchen. Upper level features spacious bedrooms with large closets for plenty of storage. The home is also a part of the Raytown School District, and is available for immediate move-in!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10545 East 46th Terrace have any available units?
10545 East 46th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 10545 East 46th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10545 East 46th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10545 East 46th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10545 East 46th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10545 East 46th Terrace offer parking?
No, 10545 East 46th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 10545 East 46th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10545 East 46th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10545 East 46th Terrace have a pool?
No, 10545 East 46th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10545 East 46th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10545 East 46th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10545 East 46th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 10545 East 46th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10545 East 46th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 10545 East 46th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
