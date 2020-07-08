All apartments in Kansas City
10514 East 41st Terrace

10514 East 41st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10514 East 41st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Ashland Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home in Raytown features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Large living room flows into eat-in-kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and storage. Spacious bedroom and large back yard.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $695, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10514 East 41st Terrace have any available units?
10514 East 41st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 10514 East 41st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10514 East 41st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10514 East 41st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10514 East 41st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10514 East 41st Terrace offer parking?
No, 10514 East 41st Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 10514 East 41st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10514 East 41st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10514 East 41st Terrace have a pool?
No, 10514 East 41st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10514 East 41st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10514 East 41st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10514 East 41st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 10514 East 41st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10514 East 41st Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 10514 East 41st Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

