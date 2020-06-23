103 East 49th Street

Amenities
Very charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath South Plaza 2 story home available in mid December. Enjoy hardwoods throughout home along with large deck! Very close proximity to Plaza Shopping as well as UMKC.
Appliances included: Dishwasher, Freezer, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer
Floor size: 1,276 sqft
Flooring: Hardwood
Ceiling Fan
Room count: 9
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 12/21/18
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
