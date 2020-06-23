All apartments in Kansas City
Location

103 East 49th Street, Kansas City, MO 64112
South Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW PROMO!
-12 Month Signed Contract by Jan.15th will include a
$50/month Reduction in Rent!
or
-18 Month Signed Contract by Jan.15th will include a $100/Month Reduction in Rent!
Very charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath South Plaza 2 story home available in mid December. Enjoy hardwoods throughout home along with large deck! Very close proximity to Plaza Shopping as well as UMKC.
Call to schedule your showing today!

Appliances included: Dishwasher, Freezer, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer
Floor size: 1,276 sqft
Flooring: Hardwood
Ceiling Fan
Room count: 9

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 12/21/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 East 49th Street have any available units?
103 East 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 East 49th Street have?
Some of 103 East 49th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 East 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
103 East 49th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 East 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 East 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 103 East 49th Street offer parking?
No, 103 East 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 103 East 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 East 49th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 East 49th Street have a pool?
No, 103 East 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 103 East 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 103 East 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 103 East 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 East 49th Street has units with dishwashers.
