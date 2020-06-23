103 East 49th Street

Amenities

NEW PROMO!

-12 Month Signed Contract by Jan.15th will include a

$50/month Reduction in Rent!

or

-18 Month Signed Contract by Jan.15th will include a $100/Month Reduction in Rent!

Very charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath South Plaza 2 story home available in mid December. Enjoy hardwoods throughout home along with large deck! Very close proximity to Plaza Shopping as well as UMKC.

Call to schedule your showing today!



Floor size: 1,276 sqft

Flooring: Hardwood

Ceiling Fan

Room count: 9



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 12/21/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.