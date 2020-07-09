All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10211 Drury Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10211 Drury Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10211 Drury Avenue

10211 Drury Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Fairlane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10211 Drury Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Fairlane

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

SPECIAL: Move-in by September 15th and receive October Rent Free!

This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change.
This wonderful home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and 1,080 sf of comfortable living space. It includes a grand living area with cozy fireplace to keep warm and the utilities low, dine-in kitchen, spacious back yard for all to enjoy, beautifully built front deck, and so much more just waiting for you! There is shiny hardwood flooring installed in the living room, with classic tiling installed in the kitchen. The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry, white appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.

Up to three pets are allowed p

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10211 Drury Avenue have any available units?
10211 Drury Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10211 Drury Avenue have?
Some of 10211 Drury Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10211 Drury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10211 Drury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10211 Drury Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10211 Drury Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10211 Drury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10211 Drury Avenue offers parking.
Does 10211 Drury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10211 Drury Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10211 Drury Avenue have a pool?
No, 10211 Drury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10211 Drury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10211 Drury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10211 Drury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10211 Drury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Harlow House - 3745 Warwick
3745 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary