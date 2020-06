Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You will love this updated ranch home with an open floor plan located in south Waldo, close to shopping, dining, nightlife, and freeways. This 961-square foot home features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and one car garage. Enjoy your modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, and natural oak floors throughout. With a rare bonus room and dining room, this home will meet all of your needs. Contact me today as this home will not last long.