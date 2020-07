Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

1016 E 83rd Ter ~ Call Now To View! - This 1036 Square ft home was built in 1940. Completely updated with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home is a MUST SEE! Off-street parking, large fenced yard, spacious living area and much more. Please call 816.503.6219 to speak with a showing agent today.



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets allowed with additional deposit.

No evictions in 3 years and must make 3 1/2 times the monthly rent



(RLNE5211316)