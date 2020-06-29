All apartments in Kansas City
1016-5 W 41st Place
Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:29 PM

1016-5 W 41st Place

1016 W 41st Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1016 W 41st Pl, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Garden Level Unit.

One bedroom with den.

All utilities are included!
The Roanoke is located near Westport in Kansas City, MO. The well-maintained two-story brick buildings are set along a tree-lined private street and located just minutes from the University of Kansas Medical Center, Saint Luke's Medical Center, and the University of Kansas City. The many shops, services, and restaurants within Westport are within walking distance. Downtown Kansas City and the Plaza shopping district are just minutes down the road. You'll be pleasantly surprised at what you find at The Roanoke.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016-5 W 41st Place have any available units?
1016-5 W 41st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016-5 W 41st Place have?
Some of 1016-5 W 41st Place's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016-5 W 41st Place currently offering any rent specials?
1016-5 W 41st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016-5 W 41st Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016-5 W 41st Place is pet friendly.
Does 1016-5 W 41st Place offer parking?
Yes, 1016-5 W 41st Place offers parking.
Does 1016-5 W 41st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016-5 W 41st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016-5 W 41st Place have a pool?
No, 1016-5 W 41st Place does not have a pool.
Does 1016-5 W 41st Place have accessible units?
No, 1016-5 W 41st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1016-5 W 41st Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016-5 W 41st Place has units with dishwashers.
