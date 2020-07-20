10107 East 96th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

If you want a NEW HOUSE FEEL WITHOUT THE NEW PRICE you won't want to miss out on this complete rehab. NEW PLUMBING and NEW ELECTRICAL. Completely REMODELED bathrooms with all BRAND NEW FIXTURES. All NEW WINDOWS with NEW HVAC and WATER HEATER and newer roof. The KITCHEN is COMPLETELY REMODELED with stainless steel appliances and is up to date. You can sit off the back porch with privacy backed up to a treed area with partially fenced yard. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.