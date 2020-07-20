All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10107 East 96th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10107 East 96th Street
Last updated July 16 2019 at 6:05 PM

10107 East 96th Street

10107 East 96th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10107 East 96th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Highview Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
If you want a NEW HOUSE FEEL WITHOUT THE NEW PRICE you won't want to miss out on this complete rehab. NEW PLUMBING and NEW ELECTRICAL. Completely REMODELED bathrooms with all BRAND NEW FIXTURES. All NEW WINDOWS with NEW HVAC and WATER HEATER and newer roof. The KITCHEN is COMPLETELY REMODELED with stainless steel appliances and is up to date. You can sit off the back porch with privacy backed up to a treed area with partially fenced yard. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10107 East 96th Street have any available units?
10107 East 96th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10107 East 96th Street have?
Some of 10107 East 96th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10107 East 96th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10107 East 96th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10107 East 96th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10107 East 96th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10107 East 96th Street offer parking?
No, 10107 East 96th Street does not offer parking.
Does 10107 East 96th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10107 East 96th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10107 East 96th Street have a pool?
No, 10107 East 96th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10107 East 96th Street have accessible units?
No, 10107 East 96th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10107 East 96th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10107 East 96th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Riverstone Apartments
8940 N Shannon Ave
Kansas City, MO 64153
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary