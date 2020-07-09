All apartments in Kansas City
1010 Prospect Apartments
1010 Prospect Apartments

1010 Prospect Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Prospect Ave, Kansas City, MO 64127
Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Walk into your newly remodeled vintage building in the Historic Northeast!
These all electric units are close to Kansas City University, Kessler Park, The Colonnade, Kansas City Museum, Cliff Drive, Downtown KC, Power and Light District and easy access to major highways! All new HVAC, electric, and plumbing! ALL ELECTRIC UNIT.
So much character with some units having exposed brick!
Galley style Kitchen comes fully equipped with Refrigerator, Range/Oven, Microwave, and Dishwasher!
Washer and Dryer provided also!
Kitchen and Bath have beautiful tile and all the clean finishes! 2 good sized bedrooms.
Main door has secured entry.
Parking is first come first serve for residents with gated secured entry!
Security deposit is one months rent, $150 is non-refundable.
1 year lease. Tenants pay electric and $25 water fee
No pets or vouchers please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Prospect Apartments have any available units?
1010 Prospect Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Prospect Apartments have?
Some of 1010 Prospect Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Prospect Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Prospect Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Prospect Apartments pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Prospect Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1010 Prospect Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Prospect Apartments offers parking.
Does 1010 Prospect Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Prospect Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Prospect Apartments have a pool?
No, 1010 Prospect Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Prospect Apartments have accessible units?
No, 1010 Prospect Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Prospect Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Prospect Apartments has units with dishwashers.

